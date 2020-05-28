Our enemy, the Communist Chinese Party, has taken over Hong Kong

Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, Secretary Pompeo announced on Wednesday. The people of Hong Kong are in the streets but it’s not likely there is a thing they can do about it. The U.S. will apply sanctions but that has led to China threatening a military war.

Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020

The BBC reported earlier this week that a new ‘security’ law criminalizes talk of secession, makes criminal any undermining of the power or authority of China, bans violence or intimidation against people and bans all activities by foreign forces that interfere in Hong Kong.

China also gives itself permission to set up its own institutions in Hong Kong to handle security.

The next step is transforming the judicial system into China’s.

“Almost all trials involving national security are conducted behind closed doors. It [is] never clear what exactly the allegations and the evidence are, and the term national security is so vague that it could cover almost anything,” Professor Johannes Chan, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong, says.

This will definitely affect Hong Kong’s appeal as a business and economic powerhouse.

China has taken over Hong Kong, killed the golden goose, and Taiwan is next.

Protect peaceful protesters standing up for human rights in Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/vvEQWL8tKk — Amnesty International (@amnesty) May 28, 2020

Another journalist ATTACKED by Hong Kong police. This was a CNN reporter and crew. The new sweeping national security legislation will only encourage these animals. We’re losing Hong Kong. Heartbreaking to see.pic.twitter.com/vTxLmqlPIW — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) May 28, 2020

*NEW VIDEO* The Real Reason Behind China’s Desperate New Hong Kong Law WATCH ▷ https://t.co/O3aiRDsx0u pic.twitter.com/hrqGsewixk — Declassified – with Gina Shakespeare (@declassified_ET) May 28, 2020

China is doing a lot of saber-rattling, but they are very dangerous to the United States.

