RIP! Baseball Hero Willie Mays Dies at 93 Years of Age

Willie Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid,” whose singular combination of talent, drive, and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.

Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had died earlier in the afternoon.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” son Michael Mays said in a statement released by the club. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

The Hall of Famer is a home run-hitting legend.

He hit more than 600 home runs and more than 3,000 hits. Willie Mays was an icon during the Civil Rights movement. He dealt with terrible racism in his time with grace and fortitude.

He was a great person.

