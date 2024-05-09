China’s Military Are Likely Exploiting the Border

According to the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, China is likely using the conditions at the southern border to insert military personnel into the US.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) made the statement last June at a Homeland Security meeting.

“We have no idea who these people are, and it’s very likely, using Russia’s template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same into the United States,” Mr. Green said. People with known ties to the PLA were seen with the immigrants.

He made the statement at the start of the Mayorkas investigation. Since then, the numbers coming from China have greatly increased.

It’s still an issue, and the border is still open. The Biden administration lies about it, and the media downplays it or just lies.

According to Fox News, the Border Patrol Sector has seen over two hundred Chinese migrants on two separate days this week, which by itself outpaces the entire number of total Chinese migrants encountered in Fiscal Year 2021.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin at the Southern Border: “I can speak Spanish but it’s not doing me a whole lot of good down here. We are getting a massive explosion of Chinese nationals crossing the border.” “Some from China, others from Turkey, others from Middle Eastern… pic.twitter.com/xGRJuehuI9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2024

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source told Fox News that on May 1 and May 2, Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector apprehended over 200 Chinese nationals each day.

On Thursday, agents encountered 223 migrants after encountering 262 on Wednesday.

They destroy their IDs before they come in. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said they found Chinese passports and IDs from the Middle East, Mexico, etc.

YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS Mayor of El Cajon , California Bill Wells visited residents who live by the Border he saw: Collections of discarded IDs, Passports, Chinese Passports, some have been BURNED. Illegals immigrants attempting to DESTROY their passports as they enter Why would… pic.twitter.com/uVMzJahnd4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 7, 2024

This is a serious national security threat, but the administration doesn’t care as long as it gets votes. If they get votes from foreigners who hate us, that’s fine with them.

Every night hundreds of illegal immigrants enter the southern border and wait for Border Patrol to take them to San Diego. I saw this firsthand as dozens of Chinese nationals were on a remote dirt road, waiting for Border Patrol to process them. This is just another example of… pic.twitter.com/aotL7xvyyj — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) May 6, 2024

Related