China’s Military Are Likely Exploiting the Border

According to the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, China is likely using the conditions at the southern border to insert military personnel into the US.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) made the statement last June at a Homeland Security meeting.

“We have no idea who these people are, and it’s very likely, using Russia’s template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same into the United States,” Mr. Green said. People with known ties to the PLA were seen with the immigrants.

He made the statement at the start of the Mayorkas investigation. Since then, the numbers coming from China have greatly increased.

It’s still an issue, and the border is still open. The Biden administration lies about it, and the media downplays it or just lies.

According to Fox News, the Border Patrol Sector has seen over two hundred Chinese migrants on two separate days this week, which by itself outpaces the entire number of total Chinese migrants encountered in Fiscal Year 2021.

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source told Fox News that on May 1 and May 2, Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector apprehended over 200 Chinese nationals each day.

On Thursday, agents encountered 223 migrants after encountering 262 on Wednesday.

They destroy their IDs before they come in. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said they found Chinese passports and IDs from the Middle East, Mexico, etc.

This is a serious national security threat, but the administration doesn’t care as long as it gets votes. If they get votes from foreigners who hate us, that’s fine with them.


