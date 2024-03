Former Democrat Senator from Connecticut Joe Lieberman has died at age 82 due to complications from a fall.

TMZ writes, “The former U.S. Senator’s family says he fell while at home Tuesday night, and he passed away on Wednesday.”

Pundits say if John McCain had chosen Joe Lieberman as his vice president, he would have won the presidency.

BREAKING: Former Senator and Vice President candidate Joe Lieberman dies at 82. pic.twitter.com/HIek1eOZLt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 27, 2024

Related