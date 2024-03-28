Catherine Herridge Might Join X to Head Up an Investigative Unit

According to the NY Post, former CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge is in talks to join X. She was formerly a Fox News reporter.

Herridge was purged in a massive Paramount layoff by a boss who didn’t approve of her reporting.

She met with X CEO Linda Yaccarino at The Jefferson Hotel in Washington, DC earlier this month, according to a source with knowledge.

The talks were allegedly preliminary about her heading up an investigative unit that she would also help put together.

“We are in discussions with many content creators who are interested in joining X in various ways. Catherine Herridge is a great journalist who strongly supports free speech,” X said in a statement, declining to comment further.

Herridge is currently involved in a First Amendment case that is watched by journalists with concern. She has several opportunities.

X wants to hire journalists. They brought on Tucker and Don Lemon and then canceled Lemon when he interviewed Elon Musk obnoxiously.

