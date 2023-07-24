RIP Larry the Twitter Bird

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

X.com now points to twitter.com. Twitter is dead; the fake bird, Larry, is DEAD! Elon Musk is expanding, rebranding, and looking globalist, and the logo is only interim. I guess we “X” instead of tweet. People say the videos on Twitter will be X-videos.

Sentinel readers might not care, but we didn’t want you to be taken by surprise if you go on X.

I liked the bird and the name Twitter, but X is an impressive letter. Then again, I don’t care.

Fake bird, fake death.

Nice send-off, though. The Twitter bird had a name. His name was Larry.

Word has it he’s not really dead, just fake fired.


