RIP Larry the Twitter Bird

X.com now points to twitter.com. Twitter is dead; the fake bird, Larry, is DEAD! Elon Musk is expanding, rebranding, and looking globalist, and the logo is only interim. I guess we “X” instead of tweet. People say the videos on Twitter will be X-videos.

Sentinel readers might not care, but we didn’t want you to be taken by surprise if you go on X.

I liked the bird and the name Twitter, but X is an impressive letter. Then again, I don’t care.

Elon Musk X videos trending now.#ElonMusk turning Twitter into The #X Everyone saying goodbye to Twitter Bird & waiting for Twitter X be like 😅#TwitterX #RIPTwitter #TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/lFTZ5hIxH5 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) July 24, 2023

THE X HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/HKKOD6fZIx — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 24, 2023

Fake bird, fake death.

RIP Twitter Bird (2006-2023) You will soon be free with your friends MySpace, Google Plus, Vine, and Yahoo Answers. 😭😂😭 #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/OlTrRPz5dy — DJ GΣӨMΣƬЯY (@Diehl0212Diehl) July 24, 2023

Nice send-off, though. The Twitter bird had a name. His name was Larry.

Rest in Peace Larry the Twitter Bird

2010-2023 pic.twitter.com/SBkFE7KYgr — Billy 🔞🐻 (@Billy898361052) July 24, 2023

Word has it he’s not really dead, just fake fired.

