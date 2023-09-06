Ripping Apart the Nation Begins and Ends With the Media

Media Research Center found that ABC, NBC, and CBS evening broadcasts neglected to mention the Trump prosecutors as Democrats.

Key findings:

■ 97.9% of stories FAILED to identify Special Counsel Jack Smith as selected by Democratic Attorney General Merrick Garland;

■ 88.4% of stories FAILED to identify Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg as a Democrat;

■ 93.3% of stories FAILED to identify Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis as a Democrat.

■ ABC’s World News Tonight and the CBS Evening News NEVER labeled Bragg or Willis as Democrats.

That is what the media does – omits exculpatory information. It’s hard for Americans to believe this is all happening so they continue to rely on a deceptive media. They are telling Americans what to believe and say. They are not letting us see the truth. They firghten us into getting unproven vaccines, wearing masks that don’t work, believing in obvious lies about climate change, open borders, Bidenomics, and other absurdities.

The goals are to destroy the opposition and win a permanent electoral majority. They are within a degree of achieving their goal. Since they rule tyrannically, and ignore the Constitution, it won’t be a country Americans like.

Victor Davis Hanson explained at American Greatness, in an article titled, What the Left Did to Our Country:

In other words, the revolution is not so much political as anarchist. Nothing escapes it—not ceiling fans, not natural gas cooktops, not parents at school board meetings, not Christian bakeries, not champion female swimmers, not dutiful policemen, not hard-working oil drillers, not privates and corporals in the armed forces, not teens applying on their merits to college, not anyone, anywhere, anytime.

The operating principle is either to allow or to engineer things to become so atrocious in everyday American life—the inability to afford food and fuel, the inability to walk safely in daylight in our major cities, the inability to afford to drive as one pleases, the inability to obtain or pay back a high interest loan—that the government can absorb the private sector and begin regimenting the masses along elite dictates. The more the people tire of the leftist agenda, the more its architects furiously seek to implement it, hoping that their institutional and cultural control can do what ballots cannot.

We could variously characterize their efforts as destroying the nation to save it, or burning it down to start over, or fundamentally transforming America into something never envisioned by the Founders.

Will their upheaval succeed? All the levers of the power and money are on the side of the revolutionaries. The people are not. And they are starting to wake to the notion if they do not stop the madness in their midst they very soon won’t have a country.

We must find peaceful, persuasive, and non-insulting ways to reach the rest of America that still sleeps. No American will like what the Progressive Left has to offer. Even Democrat Robert Kennedy has come out and affirmed this.

