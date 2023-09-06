Dr. Fauci Knew About the Research at Wuhan in January 2020

A public health research outfit, called Right to Know, reports that Anthony Fauci knew in extraordinary detail the breadth of novel coronavirus research underway in Wuhan, China, by January 2020.

A new email obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit confirms that privately Fauci knew the magnitude of the coronavirus research going on at the coronavirus pandemic’s epicenter. This was while he was publicly disavowing any mention of such a possibility as conspiratorial. In fact, he had legitimate doctors banned over it.

Fauci was extremely influential and prominent in the coronavirus response. He had people censored over his lies.

RIGHT TO KNOW REPORTS

In an email dated January 27, 2020, Fauci received talking points for a press availability that evening. An aide laid out in detail the research at the Wuhan lab funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — the institute Fauci steered for decades.

Through the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, its president Peter Daszak and its contracted lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, NIAID had funded the discovery of 52 novel sarbecoviruses, or coronaviruses related to SARS — the species that SARS-CoV-2 belongs to.

These included the closest known relative of the “nCoV,” or novel coronavirus, quickly spreading around the globe.

