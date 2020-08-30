Rittenhouse’s attorney lays out his case on Twitter – it’s “open and shut”

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot three rioters in Kenosha on Tuesday, killing two, is represented by top-notch lawyers Lin Wood and John Pierce. Charges against Rittenhouse, aside from murder, include gun charges which alone could send him to jail for a long time. The gun laws in Wisconsin call for a minimum age of 18 years.

John Pierce has that covered as he wrote in this tweet:

Under 10 US Code 246, the unorganized “militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and…under 45 years of age.” Kyle was a Minuteman protecting his community when the government would not. More American men should fulfill their duty.

In addition, Rosenbaum DID throw a Molotov Cocktail:

Here is a slowed down version of fire bomb see it clear as day pic.twitter.com/DoQHPDB8j3 — 🇺🇸JUST SAY NO TO JIM CROW JOE ®️ 🇺🇸 (@Lootershooter17) August 30, 2020

Before or after he threw a fire bomb? pic.twitter.com/jFSPgRnbHW — DigitalWood1 (@digital_wood1) August 30, 2020

This makes it “open and shut,” Mr. Pierce tweeted about the clip above:

“Everyone on Twitter re-tweet immediately. This is an open and shut self-defense case. Kyle should be freed and charges dropped immediately. America is watching,” Pierce tweeted.

It wasn’t just a Walmart bag thrown at Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mr. Rittenhouse was a lifeguard who volunteered to clean graffiti off a building the day of the shootings. He volunteered at other times and is said to be a good kid.

Also, Mr. Pierce plans to sue Jack Dorsey and Twitter.

Mr. Pierce tweeted further, “We will fight over every inch of terrain until Kyle Rittenhouse, an American hero, is free. He needs the support of every liberty-living American. He stood up for you. Please stand with him now. #FightBack“

The second and third shootings were also self defense:

Slowed down you can see the “shooter” is defending himself not indiscriminately killing people. pic.twitter.com/Xjmypfuttg — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) August 26, 2020