This week’s talking point: This is Donald Trump’s America

On the Sunday shows, all Democrat activists, including Chuck Todd, talking about the riots, were told to say “this is Donald Trump’s America.” However, what they left out is it’s Joe Biden’s voters who are disrupting and destroying it with their looting, violence, arson, and rioting. And they are doing it in blue cities, run by Democrats.

The social media troublemakers are repeating the same line.

After Joe Biden introduced the idea in a brief address, the media has picked up on this latest talking point — this is Donald Trump’s America. They want to convince people the Democrat riots are Donald Trump’s fault.

Since they have the media, it’s not a huge leap to convince people of the absurd.

Democrats are worried they will lose if they can’t convince Americans it’s not their fault. That’s despite the fact that they have encouraged them every step of the way.

This is why Bluecheck Dems are freaking out and trying to silence anyone who brings up the #BidenRiots pic.twitter.com/fC6AEdbNTy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 30, 2020

Democrats are afraid Trump will overperform with black Americans.

Watch:

NBC’s Chuck Todd reports that Joe Biden’s campaign is now worried that President Trump will over-perform with African American men. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/iKVSSdRkBT — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 26, 2020

EXTORTING YOU FOR YOUR VOTE

When Biden said it, he basically was extorting Americans for their vote. If you don’t vote for him, the violence and chaos will continue in blue cities and states.

It might continue anyway. The far-left lunatics rioting under the banners of Black Lives Matter and antifa are anarcho-communists, according to their self-description. They won’t stop until the Democrat Party moves further and further left.

Senator Chris Murphy is calling it Trump’s America, but this crap is only taking place in blue cities and states.

President Trump cannot go into the blue cities to quell the unrest without the mayor or governor’s permission but they won’t give it in many cases. It’s unconstitutional for the President to go in unasked.

The cities afflicted, like Chicago, LA, San Francisco, Portland, New York City, and so on, are under one-party rule — Democrat.

It is Democrats who deny the riots, or who have until the past few days. It is Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Kamila Harris, and others who have promoted the riots. The media, the Democrat media continually calls the riots “mostly peaceful protests.” That’s insane.

The media is spreading disinformation constantly.

Meanwhile, Joe Corn Pop Biden will never leave his basement to campaign because his dementia is getting much worse. He has no plans to visit Kenosha although President Trump is going on Tuesday.

Politico reports, “The thinking, according to these people, is that Trump’s trip to Kenosha could backfire on the president. The Biden campaign is ramping up its messaging that the unrest in the city and elsewhere is an outgrowth of the president’s rhetoric that inflames racial tensions.”

CNN’S NOT A NEWS OUTLET

On Thursday, CNN far left anchor Anderson Cooper asked Joe Biden softball questions, which, in all fairness, is all he would be able to handle.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh went on CNN Newsroom on Thursday morning for a lengthy interview with host Jim Sciutto, and Sciutto constantly interrupted and made faces and talked over Murtaugh, and tried to get him to accept blame for COVID deaths and related job losses.

That’s not unusual for the media, unfortunately. They’ve taken to out and out lying and abuse to destroy the President and get their leftist puppet in the White House.