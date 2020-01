The left holds nothing but disdain for Americans who disagree with them. In the aftermath of some blowback by a CNN panel of goofballs showing how they all feel about half of America, the RNC came out with a new ad.

It is devastating and accurate.

The left dehumanizes, demonizes, and mocks. They could debate but they can’t since they have nothing good to offer, and they certainly don’t think half of America is worth it.

Watch this devastating ad: