Lemon refuses to apologize for ridiculing half of America

Don Lemon and his two guests stereotyped Trump supporters on his show Saturday night, sneeringly mocking southerners, minorities who support Trump, and boomers.

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

Instead of apologizing, the race-baiting knucklehead offered a ridiculous excuse. The fake journalist, who is actually a talking head, claimed his hysterical cackles weren’t meant to ridicule 63 million Americans.

Lemon said, in way of not apologizing, “This is personally important for me to address. I don’t believe in belittling people, belittling anyone for who they are, what they believe, or where they’re from. During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment, I found that joke humorous.”

Then he added, “Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people.”

Seriously? He’s so stupid that he can’t come up with anything better than that? He was belittling half of America but don’t believe your lyin’ eyes.

