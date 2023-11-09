RNC Is Excited About the Fourth Debate

In a somewhat oblivious fashion, the RNC is moving ahead with the next debate without former President Trump. The base has moved on, and the primary is basically over.
The RNC announced that it will be holding a fourth presidential debate on December 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They were hoping it would attract Donald Trump, but it’s not likely. He’ll probably hold a rally on the same day instead. They will partner with Chris Cuomo’s new network, NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on Sirius XM, the Washington Free Beacon, and Rumble. They have not lined up a major TV station.
“I am thrilled to announce that the RNC has sanctioned the fourth Republican primary debate in Alabama,” wrote RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. “With less than a year out from Election Day 2024, the fourth debate stage will showcase our winning Republican agenda against Biden’s record of failure.”
“It will be the margarita of debates — spicy, fun, and somewhat intoxicating. Looking forward to it,” wrote Kelly.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
“Our platform continues to hold the line to protect a free and open internet, and we are thrilled to continue providing an online debate stage for the RNC,” wrote Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.
By the way, Megyn Kelly commented on last night’s debate. “Nothing changed, Trump won.
The former president has found that rallies and interviews are more suitable for him with his large following.
Unfortunately, he will be a very divisive candidate and is facing 91 criminal counts in three different districts. Most of his followers see it as a political witch hunt, but moderates might not.
#BREAKING INBOX: @NewsNation will be hosting the next #GOPDebate on Wednesday, December 6, moderated by NewsNation’s @EVargasTV, @FreeBeacon‘s @ElianaYJohnson, and @SiriusXM‘s @MegynKelly.
It’ll also be simulcast on @TheCW.
Outstanding move by the RNC! pic.twitter.com/akq1CdlUrm
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 9, 2023
This was during a sound check, before the debate. Tough crowd.
Before the Republican debate began last night, NBC did a sound-check to set the volume level of the audience.
During the check, the audience began chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!" much to the chagrin of the 5 candidates on stage. pic.twitter.com/Kuf4fHoRaE
— Bob Richards (@BRichLogic) November 9, 2023
Megyn Kelly is a gossip/entertainment reporter. She is perfect to advertise the show event.
Unfortunately, saving America requires a controversial candidate, because of our corrupt and stupid nation.
The lack of a ‘major’ telecaster’ could be a blessing. It will be interesting to see if Megyn Kelly has grown up. Can she be a real newsy instead of a pretty arrogant face? Oh, Megyn, we once had such high hopes for ye.
“…the fourth debate stage will showcase our winning Republican agenda against Biden’s record of failure.”
It that way the third debate was more of a success that the first two. There was a basic unity in pushing core things against the ridiculous excesses and the ignorant stupidity of the Democrat positions that weaken America. Tim Scott lead the charge back to core values that will MAGA, the Judeo/Christian values.
Few women in politics have what made Maggie Thatcher great. Nikki does not have it and should drop out pf presidential contention and work hard to get a strong Republican Senate and House elected.
Hammering Biden is a waste of time, they need to focus on the way the Democratic Party is destroying America at all level. They need to show that voting Democratic is self destructive and prove why they are the better alternative.
Vivek was right about Ronna. They should all call for her resignation as a group citing her abuses. Who wants o donate to the Party so she can ‘party’, enjoying the luxurious life style she feels she deserves. She is not entitled to it with our money.
I encourage you to go back and carefully watch the third debate again.
Try to consider what is right about these people and how they can be a part of a bright Republican future. Look for character traits, hints of leadership, etc. You wouldn’t find someone ready to be president but we only need one of those. We needs lot’s of others for a solid party. Where we disagree with some of their policy thought can they be converted to the right thinking and become very useful?