RNC Is Excited About the Fourth Debate

In a somewhat oblivious fashion, the RNC is moving ahead with the next debate without former President Trump. The base has moved on, and the primary is basically over.

The RNC announced that it will be holding a fourth presidential debate on December 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They were hoping it would attract Donald Trump, but it’s not likely. He’ll probably hold a rally on the same day instead. They will partner with Chris Cuomo’s new network, NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on Sirius XM, the Washington Free Beacon, and Rumble. They have not lined up a major TV station.

“I am thrilled to announce that the RNC has sanctioned the fourth Republican primary debate in Alabama,” wrote RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. “With less than a year out from Election Day 2024, the fourth debate stage will showcase our winning Republican agenda against Biden’s record of failure.”

“It will be the margarita of debates — spicy, fun, and somewhat intoxicating. Looking forward to it,” wrote Kelly.

“Our platform continues to hold the line to protect a free and open internet, and we are thrilled to continue providing an online debate stage for the RNC,” wrote Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

By the way, Megyn Kelly commented on last night’s debate. “Nothing changed, Trump won.

The former president has found that rallies and interviews are more suitable for him with his large following.

Unfortunately, he will be a very divisive candidate and is facing 91 criminal counts in three different districts. Most of his followers see it as a political witch hunt, but moderates might not.

This was during a sound check, before the debate. Tough crowd.

Before the Republican debate began last night, NBC did a sound-check to set the volume level of the audience. During the check, the audience began chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!" much to the chagrin of the 5 candidates on stage. pic.twitter.com/Kuf4fHoRaE — Bob Richards (@BRichLogic) November 9, 2023

Related