The Who Turns Into Hamas Fans Spreading Propaganda

By
M Dowling
-
5
36

The WHO – the World Health Organization – posted a video to social media depicting Gaza as a lovely, peaceful place before Israel’s invasion. The one thing it was not was a joyous, beautiful place. In truth, the people are impoverished, while Hamas builds tunnels so they can kill Israelis.

The video begins with a cartoon utopia. The children are playing as a teddy bear goes on fire, buildings and cars flip over, and then the children are crying.

“Somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son, somebody’s sister, somebody’s brother. Somebody’s everything. Gone,” reads the caption. “In just one month, 4,104 children have been killed in Gaza. WHO calls for an immediate ceasefire.”

There was no mention of Oct. 7 or the kidnap victims.

“This is horribly one-sided,” wrote one Instagram user in response. “War is awful, and no innocent civilians should suffer or die. I’m not minimizing what’s happening to the citizens of Gaza, but there is no mention of the impact on Israel and the loss of Israeli lives on 10/7/2023, along with hostages taken by a terrorist group, Hamas. Do better!”

WHO head Tedros is the clown who wants to govern the world on illnesses, digital IDs, vaccines, and lockdown mandates.

The children playing with Teddy Bears, oh, wait, those are guns as their parents fuel hatred in their own children.

The WHO, an arm of of the UN and the Chinese Communist Party, is planning a complete takeover.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
5 minutes ago

The WHO was refunded in a big way by Biden. I see no complaints from congress. The GOP gave Biden everything he wanted in spending, until now.

0
Reply
John Acord
Guest
John Acord
48 minutes ago

How Do we know 4, 104 children have been killed? The numbers come from HAMAS who are 100% responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians whom they use as human shields. The morals of the world seem to be turned upside down. The Bottom line is that civilized man cannot live among these savages whether they be in Israel, Europe or the US.

0
Reply
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
3 minutes ago
Reply to  John Acord

If you look, you can see the videos of buildings being demolished, bodies being taken out, and bounded men being shot.

After the brutal attack on Israel, the response, to evict 1 million people, demolish city sections, and killing many, does not place Israel on any higher moral ground.

Israel, our ally, actually wants us to take the people it is evicting, how nice.

Egypt warned Israel of the attack, Israel stood down for 7 hours. Preparations for the attack were done in public. General Flynn and many others are supicious of the attack.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

In just one month, 4,104 children have been killed in Gaza.”

Killed by who?

Lack by lack of money for food and medical treatment, money that went into attack on Israel?

0
Reply
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

Open up your eyes. Israel is leveling whole sections, and their attitude is, we warned them to leave.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz