The Who Turns Into Hamas Fans Spreading Propaganda

The WHO – the World Health Organization – posted a video to social media depicting Gaza as a lovely, peaceful place before Israel’s invasion. The one thing it was not was a joyous, beautiful place. In truth, the people are impoverished, while Hamas builds tunnels so they can kill Israelis.

The video begins with a cartoon utopia. The children are playing as a teddy bear goes on fire, buildings and cars flip over, and then the children are crying.

“Somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son, somebody’s sister, somebody’s brother. Somebody’s everything. Gone,” reads the caption. “In just one month, 4,104 children have been killed in Gaza. WHO calls for an immediate ceasefire.”

There was no mention of Oct. 7 or the kidnap victims.

“This is horribly one-sided,” wrote one Instagram user in response. “War is awful, and no innocent civilians should suffer or die. I’m not minimizing what’s happening to the citizens of Gaza, but there is no mention of the impact on Israel and the loss of Israeli lives on 10/7/2023, along with hostages taken by a terrorist group, Hamas. Do better!”

WHO head Tedros is the clown who wants to govern the world on illnesses, digital IDs, vaccines, and lockdown mandates.

UNHINGED. The World Health Organization is running Hamas propaganda. This is SICK. https://t.co/ocgsCY2Nbk pic.twitter.com/D4pLo56FoV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2023

The children playing with Teddy Bears, oh, wait, those are guns as their parents fuel hatred in their own children.

Right they only play with teddy bears pic.twitter.com/JqmPxNIOvZ — Shlomo T (@thegoodyid) November 8, 2023

The WHO, an arm of of the UN and the Chinese Communist Party, is planning a complete takeover.

“The WHO wants the right to tell us what drugs we can & can’t have & how we are to manage health emergencies… By also creating this thing they call the ‘one health’ approach…it seems that the sovereignty grab is going to be greater than just health…” – Dr. @NassMeryl pic.twitter.com/EgDps9koJW — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) November 9, 2023

Today’s remarks from the WHO Director-General are quite ironic, I will leave the video we made as my rebuttal.

You decide! https://t.co/i2xBaEgvmh pic.twitter.com/yiNjpO1Yxn — Dr. Kat Lindley (@KLVeritas) November 9, 2023

