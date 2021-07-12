Report NYC principal wanted to fire all the white teachers



















A Washington Heights high school principal is facing a probe by the New York City Department of Education for allegedly discriminating against white teachers.

The probe was launched after faculty members at High School for Law and Public Service accused principal Paula Lev of discriminating against staff and conspiring to get a white colleague fired.

Faculty filed a complaint with the Education Department and also voted “no confidence” in Lev’s leadership.

The complaint, which was obtained by the New York Post, claims that Lev “flagrantly but unsuccessfully attempted to divide our school by race” and told an employee that she “was going to get rid of all these white teachers that aren’t doing anything for the kids of our community.”

“She definitely has something against white people,” it adds.

Why are they surprised? All we hear is how evil white people are and they are teaching children white people are inferior.

Related

















