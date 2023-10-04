RNC Threatened Two Candidates Over an Interview

The RNC threatened two candidates, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, for not abiding by RNC rules, which forbid candidates from participating in unsanctioned debates. They planned a dual interview.

“Christie, the former New Jersey governor, and Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, were set to appear simultaneously on FNC’s “Special Report” evening news program. However, both candidates said RNC officials warned them doing so would run afoul of their pledge to only take part in sanctioned debates — and rule them out of the Nov. 8 showdown in Miami.”

Republican National Committee officials threatened to ban Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy from the next GOP primary debate over the planned joint appearance, both men said.

You might not want to see either man debate, but how does the RNC, the party allegedly representing freedom, control the freedom of candidates?

The candidates will give separate interviews with FNC host Bret Baier and are angry with the RNC.

“It is very disappointing that we were threatened with exclusion from the Miami debate and future debates for trying to have a more complete dialogue with each other and the voters. Every campaign was offered that opportunity by Fox News, and they have now been effectively banned by the RNC,” Christie wrote in a scathing post to X, formerly Twitter.

Ramaswamy wrote, “Last week’s RNC debate was a disgrace, and I’m starting to believe that was by design. This is what a brokered and rigged nomination process looks like,” he wrote.

“I disagree like Hell with @GovChristie, but when they asked me to face off with him, I said I’d be a man and do it – before the RNC intervened to cut it off.”

The RNC is a bunch of frauds. They are controlling the message to control the voters. The RNC wants to manipulate just as the Democrats manipulate. The RNC does not want Donald Trump, nor does the DNC, and they’re desperate. They are the Uniparty, and there’s little difference between Ronna McDaniels and the DNC radicals. Corporate billionaires control and manipulate them and us.

Why did the RNC sanction a debate between Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis with Hannity hosting? What a joke.

Last week’s RNC debate was a disgrace, and I’m starting to believe that was by design. This is what a brokered and rigged nomination process looks like. I disagree like hell with @GovChristie, but when they asked me to face off with him, I said I’d be a man and do it – before the… https://t.co/yy9G7L4kgA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 3, 2023

Let’s have a debate on the X platform. I’m happy to host. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2023

The New York Post reported:

A RNC spokesperson ripped into Christie and Ramaswamy for complaining about the threat.

“The same candidates complaining about the rules governing RNC debates all signed a pledge and agreed months ago to not participate in unsanctioned debates,” the spokesperson said.

“The RNC will continue to enact a fair, transparent debate process, and we will not give in to pressure from individuals seeking to change the rules to favor their candidacy.”

Corporate involvement in elections is a power grab.

Related