DA “Won’t Let a Judge Disturb the Peace” in Philly As He Releases Looters

We’re “not gonna let any judge disturb the peace of this city,” said Philly DA Larry Krasner. The DA calls it “individual justice” and says everyone involved in the looting will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

“We’ll look carefully to see whether this is a one-off situation and they’re fundamentally law-abiding people, hold them accountable one way or whether they are criminals and they’re all about taking advantage,” says the soft-on-crime Soros DA.

Watch:

More than 60 people were charged after two nights of thefts from businesses. The looting followed the dismissal of charges against a police officer.

Krasner is a threat to democracy. He won’t follow the law or abide by a judge. He makes his own laws. It’s good he doesn’t want to disturb the peace as criminals steal everything in sight in these stores.

He’s already released many of the criminals without bail.

They began rioting and looting immediately after the charges were dismissed.

Then, not long after, the police say a separate group of people broke into a series of stores, stealing shoes, alcohol, iPhones, and other wares — looting that, in some cases, was streamed live by Meatball and that ultimately led to charges against more than 60 people. A handful of additional stores were broken into Wednesday night, the police said.

According to the New York Times, the proximity of the first wave of thefts to the site of protest led to speculation that those stealing might have been trying to send a message over the dismissal of charges, but the police said that the culprits had seized on the moment to benefit themselves.

“This had nothing to do with the protest,” John Stanford, the interim police commissioner, said. “What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and make an attempt to destroy our city,” reports The New York Times.

These rioting thieves went wild, and this should have been met with a strong response, but instead, we get Soros’s DA, Larry Krasner.

They’re really good kids.

Philadelphia Police released footage of a Target store (at 7400 Bustleton Ave.) being looted at the #BLM-inspired riot on Sept. 26. The looters organized on social media in reaction to a judge dismissing charges against an officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect. Soros-linked… pic.twitter.com/q5vq9S9KCT — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2023

Meatball is especially innocent. Just because she was encouraging people to riot and loot while live streaming, that shouldn’t be a problem.

BLM is mad at the police for arresting Dayjia Blackwell, aka known as “Meatball,” She posted livestream videos inciting #BLM rioting and looting in Philadelphia. She was laughing while inciting a riot and now she’s crying in jail! Everyone who looted the liquor stores,… pic.twitter.com/IYoiBkqFFQ — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 27, 2023

The police were abused, but Krasner doesn’t like the police. He’d sooner arrest the police, so it’s all good.

Philadelphia police struggle to capture the #BLM-inspired looters in downtown who targeted a @Lululemon, among other businesses. The looting and riot was organized in response to an officer being cleared of charges for shooting a knife-wielding man. pic.twitter.com/WeJ4IBWfKc — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2023

Obviously, they are good kids. Just because they riot, loot, and attack police when the opportunity arises, what does that matter?

