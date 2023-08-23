RNC Won’t Approve Credentials for Trump Surrogates

The Republican National Committee issued rules for the first GOP debate on Wednesday. They will not allow President Donald Trump’s surrogates to have campaign credentials that limits their movement. The includes two sitting members of Congress, Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz, who represent Florida, and the former candidate for governor Kari Lake.

They will not be allowed to represent him on the floor.

The Post Millennial posted a tweet by CNN’s Alayna Treene on Monday, which confirmed that the RNC “will no longer provide credentials to some Trump surrogates to attend the spin room given Trump is not planning on participating.”

President Trump is the leading Republican candidate by far in all the polls. All the RNC is doing is alienating his supporters. Last month, Mr. Trump announced he has the majority of endorsements from Florida’s GOP delegation. That didn’t go over well due to the RNC support of Ron DeSantis.

By denying the 45th president an opportunity to have major representatives at the debate, the RNC has snubbed President Trump. They are not pleased that he will do a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson. If he attended, it would just devolve into attacks on Trump.

The GOP also demanded a loyalty pledge which he won’t do since Chris Christie and other Republican candidates have been brutal to him. The loyalty pledge would mean supporting whoever becomes the Republican candidate.

Some people will look at people like Ron DeSantis as potential competition for Trump, but he barely polls in double digits. Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott are next, but they are in single digits. It is likely Tucker will get more viewers on Wednesday, but we’ll see.

Vivek Ramaswamy came from nowhere and is closing in on DeSantis. Bo Snerdley said on his radio show that we shouldn’t be surprised if Mike Pence comes up with a soundbite.

Eight candidates met the benchmarks to participate: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Those who didn’t qualify include businessman Perry Johnson, radio host Larry Elder, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX), and Texan businessman Ryan Binkley.

Larry Elder said he met the qualifications, and he plans to sue.

Yahoo/YouGov Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet Over DeSantis Trump 52% (+4 from July)

DeSantis 12% (-11)

Ramaswamy 8% (+5)

Scott 4%

Haley 3%

Pence 2%

Christie 2%

Burgum 1%

H2H:

Trump 60% (+6)

DeSantis 23% (-10) YouGov (B+) | 482 RV | 8/17-21https://t.co/EuCXsrLmz1 pic.twitter.com/rwQKhsnIqJ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 22, 2023

This poll is very surprising.

Pew Research: Republicans view Reagan, Trump as best recent presidents (% of Republicans who say…has done the best job as president over the past 40 years) Reagan: 41%

Trump: 37%

Obama: 6%

Clinton: 5%

G.W. Bush: 5%

H.W. Bush: 4%https://t.co/6VmbP3MZ44 pic.twitter.com/g1lBhAVv5t — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 22, 2023

