Pennsylvania Bill Mandates Four-Day Work Week for the Same Pay

A new Pennsylvania bill mandates a four-day work week but requires employers to pay the same salary. Usually, if the workweek is reduced, the employee works longer hours to make up the time.

The legislation would require businesses with more than 500 employees to reduce their work week from 40 to 32 hours a week without reducing employee pay. Democratic Rep. Roni Green, representing part of Philadelphia County, said she will “soon” introduce the bill.

This is what they do in the Socialist EU.

THE REASONING

“The Federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 established the standard 40-hour workweek. Today, most workers continue to work a standard 40-hour workweek, but society today looks and operates differently than it once did in 1938,” Green wrote in a memorandum posted on August 15.

“Technological advancements alone have significantly increased the productivity of workers allowing more work to be accomplished in less time. Research has shown that companies may be able to adopt a four-day workweek without losing worker productivity.”

“For this reason, I will soon be introducing legislation that would require a reduction of the standard workweek for businesses with more than 500 employees from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week without a reduction in pay for workers,” Green continued, noting that small and mid-sized businesses would be exempt.

“Workers deserve to have a weekly schedule that respects a balance of work and personal responsibilities. A four-day workweek would provide hardworking individuals with more time for rest, family obligations, and focus on both physical and mental health. Rested, happy, and healthy workers, in turn, can better focus on work and accomplish more in a workday,’ Green wrote.

Watch companies flee the state. The bill is meant to get votes by promoting a socialist work ethic that will hurt companies.

The bill’s supporters say it will increase productivity by reducing burnout. They have one research project from a company promoting the 4-day work week to back them up.

At the very least, it’s an anti-capitalist bill. Good work ethics have been a characteristic of Americans over the past two centuries.

