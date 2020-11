An obnoxious hack on The View and has-been actor Robert De Niro think Republicans will come crawling back. Why would they? Democrats don’t compromise — all they want is power.

DeNiro says it’s obvious that Trump was a bully, but he just spent four years fighting off their endless vicious attacks. They are the bullies and that’s a euphemistic description of these people.

He thinks Republicans should be afraid. Republicans are afraid of their totalitarianism.