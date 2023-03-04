Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Might Challenge Joe Biden for Democrat Nomination

This is interesting. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering running for president in 2024, challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination. He says his wife approves.

“I am thinking about it, yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it,” according to reports, Kennedy told a crowd in New Hampshire on Friday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of the late Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Mr. Kennedy has been an outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccines and the mandates. He runs the organization, Children’s Health Defense.

When asked whether he is considering a run for president, RFK Jr responded, “I am thinking about it. I’ve passed the biggest hurdle which is that my wife has green lighted it.”#NHPolitics — Caroline McCaughey (@TheCarolineMc) March 3, 2023

He has already been to New Hampshire.

Cheryl and I with high school students who attended The American Stage Series @SaintAnselm where I spoke today about issues facing America + importance of New Hampshire Primary in ensuring a competitive primary campaign that produces Democratic party’s most competitive candidate. pic.twitter.com/gRezYGbA0v — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 3, 2023

He has made some powerful enemies. A powerful conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

