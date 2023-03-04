Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Might Challenge Joe Biden for Democrat Nomination

M Dowling
This is interesting. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering running for president in 2024, challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination. He says his wife approves.

“I am thinking about it, yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it,” according to reports, Kennedy told a crowd in New Hampshire on Friday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of the late Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Mr. Kennedy has been an outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccines and the mandates. He runs the organization, Children’s Health Defense.

He has already been to New Hampshire.

He has made some powerful enemies. A powerful conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.


