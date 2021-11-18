Robert Kennedy Discusses the Deconstruction of Our Bill of Rights

















Robert Kennedy Jr., son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was on Tucker Carlson’s show this week to discuss his new book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.”

Kennedy, a Democrat, spoke about the government’s violations of our Bill of Rights.

“What’s happened in this country over the last year is kind of this bizarre imposition of totalitarian controls, the deconstruction of the Constitution,” Kennedy told Tucker Carlson.

“The rise of censorship, the rise of the suppression of religious freedoms, of property rights, closing a million businesses without just compensation or due process, the abolition of jury trials, which are guaranteed by the Sixth and Seventh Amendment for any vaccine company that hurts you, all of these — and the rise of a kind of track-and-trace surveillance state has been troubling to people, both Democrats and Republicans,” said Kennedy, a lawyer.

“During that first year, we literally got rid of every amendment to the Constitution except the Second Amendment,” he said.

“Anybody who wanted to criticize the government they got rid of. That’s why we had the Revolution — so that we could criticize the government. And we put that first, and yet it’s gone,” he said.

“They closed every church in this country for a year. … By the way, without any hearing, without showing any science, without notice-and-comment rulemaking, no discussion, no debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kennedy noted, liquor stores remained open as “essential businesses.”

“Now, I have no problem with … keeping the liquor stores open, but the liquor stores are not in the Constitution. The churches are,” he said.

He’s right. Every amendment except the 2nd and we know what the Left thinks of that one.

Related















