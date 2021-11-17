Sen Klobuchar Walks Off Stage As Radicals Rant About Line 3

















Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared at a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party event on Thursday, KVRR reported.

She ended up walking off the stage during her endorsement speech for State Representative Connie Bernardy. Protesters carried placards, screamed, and chanted “Stop Line 3.”

Line 3 opponents, including Minnesota tribal leaders, want the Line 3 permit revoked.

The group bragged on Twitter about having the Democrat senator run off the stage.

“BREAKING: @SenAmyKlobuchar was just confronted at a fundraising event by a group of water protectors who SHUT DOWN her speech. When faced with Indigenous youth questioning her inaction on Line 3, she rolled her eyes, tried to interrupt, and eventually fled the stage. #StopLine3,” it said.

