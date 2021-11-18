Fauci’s NIAID Funds Horrific Experiments on Hundreds of Monkeys Annually

















White Coat Waste Project obtained documents that expose brutal experiments on monkeys, funded by Dr. Fauci’s NIAID.

Morgan Island, otherwise known as Monkey Island, is off the coast of South Carolina and is uninhabited by humans, just monkeys, thousands of monkeys.

About 500 monkeys are taken from their home on the island annually and sent to US labs for painful experiments. They are infected with the most dangerous diseases known to man.

Once taken from Morgan Island, they will never return. The labs mean certain death.

The monkeys are owned by NIH but are the specific property of Dr. Fauci’s NIAID.

“Our new investigation has found that Fauci’s revolting record on taxpayer-funded animal testing is even bigger than #Beaglegate. He’s also wasting millions of tax dollars to subsidize a secretive island where primates are bred for his labs that inflict punishing pain on monkeys and ghoulishly withhold pain relief,” Devin Murphy, Public Policy and Communications Manager at White Coat Waste Project told Timcast. “Fauci is addicted to spending and taxpayers don’t want to foot the bill for his government monkey business.”

In one experiment, which the authors acknowledge was “funded by the Intramural Research Programme of the NIAID,” twelve monkeys were injected with deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever virus (CCHFV). They developed fever, lethargy, and hemorrhages before they were killed — even the monkeys who survived the initial infection.

Other experiments that WCW unearthed are even worse. NIAID has funded extensive numbers of “maximum pain” experiments on primates where pain relief is completely withheld, including:

Infecting monkeys with Ebola and other hemorrhagic viruses, including Lassa virus and Nipah virus;

Infecting monkeys with tuberculosis;

Inducing sepsis (blood infections) in primates, and

Modeling SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) on various primates.

Fauci’s agency spends millions on this every year. He’s the Monkey Mengele.

