Trump Responds to the 100% Biased ABC Debate

By
M DOWLING
-
1
4

Donald Trump called for ABC News to lose its license for the 100% biased debate last night where the moderators debated him and fact-checked with lies. They never once fact-checked Kamala for lying. She lied about Project 2025, IVF, National Abortion ban, and even brought up the Charlottesville and bloodbath lies.

He’s correct in asking for their license to be taken away.


