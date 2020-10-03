Rochester mayor indicted on two felonies

On Friday, October 2, 2020, a Monroe County Grand Jury indictment was unsealed, charging Mayor Lovely A. Warren, Albert Jones Jr. (campaign treasurer), and Rosiland Brooks Harris (PAC treasurer) with Scheme to Defraud in the 1st Degree and Violation of Election Law 14-126(6), both are Class E Felonies.

An intense investigation report outlined violations of the penal law and election law by Lovely A. Warren, Albert Jones Jr., and Rosiland Brooks Harris in connection with campaign finance activities. These findings were forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation and prosecution if appropriate. From there, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office continued its investigation.

Resultant of the recommendations, all three defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 4:00 PM in front of Cayuga County Judge Thomas G. Leone in Monroe County.

Warren was indicted by a grand jury. If convicted, she would be removed from office. The maximum sentence would be 16 months to four years in prison, but Warren would be unlikely to be incarcerated. Her pension could be forfeited, however, if the matter is determined to be a crime related to public office, and she also could lose her law license.

The defense will say they made ordinary mistakes.

She is innocent until proven guilty.