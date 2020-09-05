Rochester Riots over death of a black man restrained by police

Two months ago, police in Rochester arrested a man named Daniel Prude who was running naked in the streets. His brother called the police to ask for help. The police put a spit sack over his head to keep him from spitting at them [he wouldn’t stop spitting despite requests by police and ranted he had coronavirus]. At one point, they held him down for two minutes. The man died a week later.

Newspapers claim he died from asphyxiation since that’s all they cared to read in the autopsy report. However, he had pneumonia, acute myocarditis, severe respiratory acidosis, brain injury, and acute PCP intoxication, along with a history of restraint for combative behavior.

The Monroe County medical examiner ruled Mr. Prude’s death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” according to an autopsy report.

“Excited delirium” and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or the drug PCP, were contributing factors, the report said.

EXCEPT, EXCITED DELIRIUM IS NOT AN ACCEPTED DIAGNOSIS

Excited delirium, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “is characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting,” typically associated with drug use and sometimes with the death of the “person in the custody of law enforcement.”

Excited delirium is not an accepted diagnosis or syndrome by the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association or the World Health Organization, nor is it listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, according to Harvard University’s Civil Liberties Law Review.

In other words, he likely died from acute intoxication from PCP, and he very serious health problems.

THEY FOLLOWED PROTOCOL

The police followed protocol step-by-step, but the left doesn’t want spit sacks used (regardless of the disease the suspect could have) and they don’t want restraint.

Agitators, aka activists, say it was cold-blooded murder.

“On March 23, 2020, the Rochester Police Department executed a Black man named Daniel Prude,” said local activist Stanley Martin. “Mr. Prude was naked, defenseless, unarmed, and experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Now, the majority-white liberal Black Lives Matter movement, begun and funded by George Soros, is raising hell in Rochester.

The BLM rioters say you must call them protesters, but they do appear to be terrorist groups of rioters.

Watch these four videos:

This helps black people and those who can’t afford their own transportation. Gonna be cold and wet this winter waiting for a bus but thanks muh Racism..#BLMTerrrorists#BLMprotest#RochesterNY https://t.co/7V7TqWLky2 — Dr. Hart 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dochartdc) September 5, 2020

#BLMTerrrorists and #AntifaTerrorists are trying to gain entry into residents’ apartment buildings. Y’all better strap up and wait. pic.twitter.com/L5O4jmhyFq — Shepard Ambellas (@ShepardAmbellas) September 5, 2020

The Black Lives Matter mob is assaulting random people in Rochester, NY. pic.twitter.com/FMI3ZvkSWS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2020

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020