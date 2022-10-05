Rocketman Fired Another Ballistic Missile Toward Japan

The Biden administration sent a carrier to waters off North Korea’s east coast for drills. That did not go over well. It was followed by a rocket over Japan.

Rocketman fired a suspected ballistic missile toward waters off North Korea’s east coast Thursday. This added to one of its biggest barrage of tests under leader Kim Jong Un, including its first rocket launch over Japan in five years.

It’s another Biden first.

Japan’s Coast Guard said that the missile appears to have fallen into the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the unspecified ballistic missile was fired in the direction of waters off the east coast.

The launch came shortly after North Korea condemned the Biden administration for redeploying the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group to waters east of the peninsula, saying the move escalated tensions.

“The DPRK is watching the US posing a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity by redeploying the carrier task force in the waters off the Korean Peninsula,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on state media, referring to the country’s formal name.

The launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan in an apparent response to U.S. military drills with South Korea and Japan.

They’ve been firing rockets since Kamala announced her trip to North Korea.

Another Biden administration success.

Related