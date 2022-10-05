Biden Uses Emergency Oil Reserves as Campaign Funds — Releases 10M Barrels

In one of his most cynical moves yet, upon news that OPEC will cut production by 2 million barrels a day, Joe Biden decided to release ten million barrels of our emergency petroleum up to the election.

He’s doing it to keep the prices down, tricking non-observant Americans into thinking he has lowered gas prices legitimately. It’s nothing but a band-aid on a gaping wound caused by the Biden gas crisis.

Biden said it is to counter gas prices, but it’s to keep prices down for another month.

His decision was announced just hours after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) said it would be cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, Fox Business reports.

The cuts will restore the oil market for top producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia but are also expected to drive up costs at the pump globally.

Related