Rogan: CNN Realized Their Ratings Are “Dogsh*t…F*ing Propagandists”

















Podcast giant Joe Rogan blasted CNN as “F-ing propagandists” with “dogs-t” ratings.

Rogan believes Chris Cuomo is done as a journalist which is likely true. He seems to think CNN is done too, at least in their current state.

“I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogs—,” Rogan said, “and that having these highly-polarizing editorial personalities like [Brian] Stelter and Don Lemon… I personally, maybe it’s just my bias, I want the news. I want objective news. I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what’s going on and what’s happening. I don’t want your ideological slant. I don’t want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become.”

“The way I look at CNN now is so different than the way I looked at CNN 15, 20 years ago. I used to look at them as this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They’re going to tell me what’s happening in Pakistan and, you know, what’s happening in Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news,” Rogan continued. “Now I look at them, I go, ‘You f—ing propagandists, the right-arm of Pfizer. What are you doing?’

At one point, he quoted someone saying jokingly that Anderson Cooper is the alpha male over there at CNN.

Watch:

.@joerogan: “I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogsh*t.. I don’t want this Left Wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become.” pic.twitter.com/JyEUnw5OMG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2021

MEANWHILE, CUOMO WILL SUE

CNN host Chris Cuomo, who was recently fired, will sue the network for at least the $18 million that is left on his contract, according to The New York Post on Monday.

Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and wants the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year.

CNN allegedly said the network has “no intention of paying [Chris] Cuomo a penny,” an insider said.

“If he gets a settlement, there would be uproar,” the source added.

If they don’t pay him off, the publicity will be terrible.

Another source said, “CNN has a standard morality clause in their contract that says if the employee does anything of disrepute, they can be immediately fired.”

Except there is the little matter of them undoubtedly knowing all this and ignoring it. He could have a case.

Fredo was their “star” but he barely hit 800,000 viewers an episode.

CNN is going down and it’s a self-inflicted wound. Someone can buy them for a cheap price and put in real reporters and make it a news network again except cable is not doing well in general.

