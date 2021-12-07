Under Biden, Removals Went Down 80%, ICE Is “Functionally Abolished”

















The Remain in Mexico policy is back, but for how long, we can’t say. It has the Democrat Left infuriated.

Democrats want open borders for criminals, deadbeats, terrorists, everyone from around the world. These college kids can give all their future earnings to them in tax dollars as socialists.

Watch:

Democrats want to end immigration enforcement. They want an open border. https://t.co/ktwi9bXje3 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 6, 2021

Chad Wolf discussed the policy on John Bachmann Now. Apparently, removals are down 80% under Biden policies, and this is with no one minding hundreds of miles of borders. Border Patrol is busy babysitting and doing paperwork.

Immigration enforcement, as measured by the number of aliens removed from the country, has collapsed to the lowest level since the mid-1990s, according to ICE deportation records the Center has obtained. Under policies imposed by the Biden administration, removals dropped by 80 percent since last year’s low point during the pandemic lockdown, and by 90 percent since 2019, the last normal year for ICE operations. The number of aliens removed who had serious criminal convictions also has declined by over 50 percent from 2020 and by 65 percent since 2019.

Watch:

ICE IS ABOLISHED

This is a serious national security threat. ICE had a more successful record of convictions than the FBI – far more successful. They break up trafficking rings from around the world, drug rings, but not under Joe Biden.

This is a dire threat to national security & GOP should demand a rider on the defense bill to stop Biden from freeing criminal aliens into our cities, near our families, close to our schools, and throughout our neighborhoods. 2/2 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 6, 2021

