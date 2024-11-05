Rogan Endorses Trump After Musk’s Most Compelling Case

Joe Rogan, who interviewed Donald Trump and JD Vance separately in recent weeks, endorsed Donald Trump. He wrote his reason why on X and linked it to his interview with Elon Musk.

“The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him, we’d be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,’ Rogan wrote.

A Quick Summary of the Discussion

They discussed the weaponization of the government agencies, the “looney tunes,” and “totally psycho” vaccination time not supported by data. They agreed it was about maximizing profits. It’s like the “Vioxx” scandal.

As they said, everything they accuse Trump of is what they are doing.

They discussed what the government did to the man who owned Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon and why it is an important story.

The media and the Democrat Party distort Trump’s words and take him out of context, like the “very fine people’s hoax.” He’s not a perfect person, but no one is.

They talked about what has become of California, and what will be the entire country. For example, it’s illegal in California to show ID, which is against the people’s will. Almost every country in the world requires ID. Without ID, Musk says, it makes fraud impossible to prove.

The Last Chance for America

This election is the last chance to preserve democracy in America. They will legalize the illegals in every state. It will be worse than California since you can move out of California. If they win, swing states won’t exist; every state will be the same. Only Democrats will win. They are literally flying vast numbers of illegals in who are then beholden to Democrats. They want to stay in their country, get their family in, and get more benefits than citizens, literally.

Rogan spoke with Fetterman about it, but Fetterman didn’t think there was that level of organization. He’s in Lala land on the issue.

The government has flown vast numbers of illegals into swing states, and they clearly say they want to fast-track illegals to citizenship. Schumer has said it openly.

The Fake President and Puppetry

Other issues they broached are as follows. Democrats stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders and gave it to Hillary. They installed Kamala Harris as undemocratically as possible. Biden was a fake president from the beginning; he was just a puppet. Harris is another puppet and completely incompetent. She just offers nonsequiturs. Harris is campaigning, and that’s exhausting her. Who’s watching the store?

Harris wouldn’t interview normally, or for the time needed, so Rogan nixed it.

Musk and Rogan discussed the A-list actors supporting Harris, who were also P Diddy partygoers. P Diddy’s ex-girlfriend JLo warned against Trump, and Musk asked who she warned about P Diddy. These people defending him are likely compromised. They were feeding kids to him. They also discussed celebrity pedophiles.

Rogan and Musk agreed that woke ideology bans humor.

The mainstream media is almost wholly Democrat, so they act as a hivemind of the Democrat Party. A good example is how they all claimed Biden was sharp as a tack. Musk elaborated.

The celebrities are told nicely that it would be good if you back Harris. The celebrities know they must do so if they want to continue in their careers. They don’t need to threaten people. Everyone knows they will be blacklisted.

Opportunity and Freedom

Both agreed, “If Trump doesn’t win, this will be the last election.” They were both Democrats, and are now without a party. What they want is simple: opportunity and freedom.

Musk explained: “The government can’t barge into your house and kill your “F******* pet,” Musk said. We succeed as a function of our hard work and skill, not race or gender. Musk discussed crime. He said his mom is “pretty red-pilled right now,” Musk said laughing. Three of her friends were assaulted on the street for no reason.

The police are demoralized, Musk said. Police officers know the criminals won’t be prosecuted, so they don’t arrest them. It’s like the Joker; the Dark Knight is in charge: criminals run free, and the citizens are arrested. It’s like the Squirrel situation. The owner was forced to wait outside at gunpoint while they stole his pets and killed them.

DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, will address this vast, suffocating government. Cutting government spending is imperative. The government doesn’t always know how many federal agencies there are, but there are at least 450. Looking at how long the country has existed, that comes to two agencies created every year. Every agency is doing far more than Congress ever authorized. This is crazy. You get to the point where nothing gets done.

The government is a tumor that will keep growing. The amount of paperwork will quadruple the number of agencies. Overregulation is a big problem. Every year, they create more. Everything is illegal. Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.

When everyone works for the government, nothing much gets done because the government is inefficient. There are many fake jobs in government. The country is going bankrupt. W”e have to do this,” Musk says, or the entire budget will be to pay off interest.

The Eternal Question

Will civilization be totally destroyed? Musk believes there is a good chance civilization will become less successful than it is today. There is a life cycle for civilization. They peak. He isn’t sure the question has any meaning because so many things can happen. Rogan can see we are on a bad path, and if we don’t have a choice in elections, we don’t have freedom.

Musk is optimistic about the election, but men need to vote. They don’t vote to the degree that women do, and it’s a big difference.

Watch:

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn’t for him we’d be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024