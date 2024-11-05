Harris Talks to a Muslim Interviewer About Bacon Instead of Gaza

Kamala Harris isn’t capable of dealing with leaders of different cultures. Take this New York Times report of an interview. She still can’t answer simple questions. It’s maddening watching people interview her. In an interview with a content creator cited below, the interviewer wanted to talk about Gaza and 40,000 dead Gazans. Instead, Harris decided to talk about bacon as a spice; the interviewer is Muslim.

Pork is forbidden in Islam; it’s considered unclean.

Harris has an uncanny ability always to be wrong.

The Muslim interviewer wanted to talk to Kamala about Gaza, and she was like, no, we’re gonna talk about bacon. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/uKNGYadcdi — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2024

Excerpt From the Article

On the day that I first met Rahma, he was preparing to fly to Pittsburgh to interview the vice president and her running mate. Although Rahma felt gratified to have the attention of a potential future president, he also had reservations.

…

Rahma also had policy concerns. As a Muslim and an Arab, he objected to the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians — including many women and children — since Hamas’s attack on Israel last October, in which 1,200 people were killed and over 200 were kidnapped. In three phone calls with Harris’s staff and the Democratic National Committee, he said, he had proposed raising the conflict with the vice president — perhaps at the end of the episode — but was rejected.

Rahma is a content creator and has an untraditional news media outlet. He agreed to the campaign’s terms, reasoning he could choose not to publish the video if it made him uneasy.

…

What happened was a dispute over Harris’s take. Rahma said he had been told that the vice president would be taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes. When they sat down, however, Harris had surprised him with a different take: “Bacon is a spice.” (Two senior campaign officials said this topic had been raised in advance. Rahma and his manager dispute this.)

Rahma, who doesn’t eat pork for religious reasons, was taken aback. “I don’t know,” he says in an unpublished video recording of the interview, his voice rising to an unusually high pitch. Harris elaborates that bits of cooked bacon can be used to enhance a meal like any other seasoning. “Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” she says.

Rahma asks Harris if he can use beef or turkey and what kinds of dishes would benefit from bacon. He then pauses the interview and tells her that he doesn’t eat it. He asks if they can do the airplanes take instead. But, on the advice of a staffer, Harris decides to declare her love of anchovies on pizza — an alternative the campaign had floated earlier in an email. Rahma wraps the discussion one minute later.

“Well,” he says, with an awkward laugh. “I’m 100 percent unsure on both of those.”

The Walz interview, in which the governor deplored the national decline of home gutter maintenance, went more smoothly. Afterward, Rahma said, he felt unsure of what to make of the sit-down with Harris. He had been apprehensive about potential criticism from other Muslims, and the bacon talk had thrown him off.

“It was so complicated because I’m Muslim, and there’s something going on in the world that 100 percent of Muslims care about,” he said. “And then they made it worse by talking about anchovies. Boring!”

The campaign apologized for the bacon take and proposed a reshoot. But, after publishing the Walz interview, Rahma ultimately decided not to move forward with it.

She’s a failure who has risen to great heights:

In late 2019, Kamala Harris tried to post fun campaign videos of her cooking to get around the media filter that her campaign was a flop. That’s where she kicked off the “bacon is a spice” take. pic.twitter.com/3vMeoBeQCY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 4, 2024