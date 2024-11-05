Kamala’s Disadvantage: “She Was Handed the Nomination in a Coup d’Etat”

“Kamala Harris has never had to win a primary. She was handed the nomination in a coup d’etat because Joe Biden was manifestly too senile to win,” said Sir Niall Ferguson. “He was going to lose, and he was going to lose big time. And so it’s not a fair fight because Trump is a seasoned campaigner who won the presidential election in 2016. He lost quite narrowly in 2020 and is up for his third shot,” Sir Niall Ferguson said.

It is not a fair fight because Democrats did the most undemocratic thing imaginable. They unseated Joe in a coup d’etat and didn’t hold a primary, showing total disregard for the people.

She is mostly at a disadvantage because she won’t answer a question about what she plans to do besides handing out money. Harris doesn’t offer any solutions.

Do you, the readers, agree?

WHAT NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT

Glenn Beck at The Blaze pointed out the other disadvantages. He noted that the nation believes we are on the wrong track. Gallup’s poll says only 26% of Americans believe we are on the right track.

Since 1980, in the 11 presidential elections in which the incumbent party has lost the White House, only 25% of Americans, on average, believed that the country was headed in the right direction. The lowest point was 11% in 2008 before the financial crisis.

Beck says they can’t use that alone as an indicator. However, he found another important issue no one is talking about.

When sitting presidents decide not to run for re-election, it rarely ends well for their party — especially for Democrats. This situation has only happened seven times in U.S. history: four for Democrats and three for Republicans.

All four times Democrats opted for a successor — James K. Polk, James Buchanan, Harry Truman, and Lyndon B. Johnson — their party lost the White House. By contrast, when Republicans have done the same, their party’s successor won. Rutherford B. Hayes, Theodore Roosevelt, and Calvin Coolidge all managed to hand off power successfully.

The lesson? Democrats fare poorly when they try to swap out an incumbent president.

In this case, Democrats picked a dull, superficial woman who didn’t garner a vote. She is unlikable to many and is a phony. Her work history is one of failure especially as the vice president who insisted Joe Biden was sharp as a tack and the border was secure.

Phony: