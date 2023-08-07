Roger Stone on Censoring Those Who Notice Communist Infiltration

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



-George Orwell, 1984



Political strategist Roger Stone appeared on the John B Wells Show to discuss several political topics. Stone started by discussing Communist China’s infiltration of America.

“Our law enforcement agencies, particularly the three-letter agencies, they’re too busy trying to prosecute and shut down those pointing out the Communist infiltration of our government. The Red Chinese are buying up ports, airports, toll plazas, bridges, tunnels, highways, prime ranch land, and farmland.

“They’re particularly keen on buying real estate that is contiguous to various national security sites across the Country, meanwhile our President, Joe Biden, has taken in multi-million dollar bribes from the Chinese, the Ukrainians, the Russians, the Romanians, and a number of U.S. globalist corporations.” Stone said.

Stone went on to say that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, have been running a criminal enterprise. Hear a clip of Stone making that statement on the John B Wells show below…

