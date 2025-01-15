NATO’s Chief Mark Rutte spoke at Carnegie Europe in December and told members to adopt a “wartime mindset” to avoid war by increasing contributions to NATO. He highlights his approach, but where do negotiations and peace come in?

Romania: A Door for War?

Romania’s constitutional court last month annulled its presidential election results after an independent candidate’s first-round win. Elon Musk called it “tyrannical.”

As reported, the EU and NATO allegedly pressured Romania to cancel the election results in Romania. They are calling Calin Georgescu and his party far-right extremists. The EU claimed Russia interfered in their election WITHOUT PRESENTING ANY EVIDENCE. Mr. Georgescu said the same thing that happened to Donald Trump is happening to him.

Georgescu said the people know what is happening as the officials cancel democracy. Thousands have taken to the streets.

Romanian people love Donald Trump, but not the government, Georgescu said. He believes NATO is under the control of the EU.

The elections will be redone in May, but Mr. Georgescu said we “cannot accept” this.

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, a Trump-like “Romania-first” figure who won the first round of his election, saw the win rejected by the country’s high court over claims of “Russian” interference. Now, a re-run of the election has been court ordered after… pic.twitter.com/9srr5fQ4yK — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 15, 2025

Exploiting Romania or a Candidate’s Political Talking Point?

We have fires worldwide, and any one of them could start World War III. RT reports that Georgescu has claimed that NATO is using Romania as “a door for war,” aiming to launch a major offensive into Russia. He has raised concerns over the military buildup at the Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base, the largest NATO facility near the Black Sea.

The NATO base in Romania will be used to initiate a war against Russia, believes Călin Georgescu. Why was Romania’s election canceled? Why is NATO trying to build one of the largest bases on the Black Sea opposite of Crimea? What’s next? pic.twitter.com/2469C813cx — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 12, 2025

Protests in Romania where a court “annuls” the legitimate Presidential election results Because the wrong candidate won. The EU, where you can have any news once it’s their news, choose any leader once it’s their leader, Any truth once it’s their truth. Welcome to 1984 pic.twitter.com/edJlIEaJCU — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) January 12, 2025

There are reports that Georgescu wants out of the EU and NATO, but Georgescu denies that. However, he said he wants out of Ukraine. Romania recently passed a law that Romanians can fight under a foreign command, presumably NATO.

Presidential candidate Cǎlin Georgescu warns that the left wants to send Romania’s men to die in Ukraine “I want to state clearly and precisely that the war in Ukraine must stop urgently. For me, it is the strategy of peace, not the strategy of war. Moreover, yesterday I saw… pic.twitter.com/CkZKjso5rs — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) November 28, 2024

