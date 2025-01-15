Romania Becomes a Dangerous Hot Spot for WWIII

NATO’s Chief Mark Rutte spoke at Carnegie Europe in December and told members to adopt a “wartime mindset” to avoid war by increasing contributions to NATO. He highlights his approach, but where do negotiations and peace come in?

Bucharest, Romania. 30th Dec 2024: Supporters of Calin Georgescu, winner of the first round of the presidential election, annulled by the CCR, protest in front of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.
Romania: A Door for War?

Romania’s constitutional court last month annulled its presidential election results after an independent candidate’s first-round win. Elon Musk called it “tyrannical.”

As reported, the EU and NATO allegedly pressured Romania to cancel the election results in Romania. They are calling Calin Georgescu and his party far-right extremists. The EU claimed Russia interfered in their election WITHOUT PRESENTING ANY EVIDENCE. Mr. Georgescu said the same thing that happened to Donald Trump is happening to him.

Georgescu said the people know what is happening as the officials cancel democracy. Thousands have taken to the streets.

Romanian people love Donald Trump, but not the government, Georgescu said. He believes NATO is under the control of the EU.

The elections will be redone in May, but Mr. Georgescu said we “cannot accept” this.

Exploiting Romania or a Candidate’s Political Talking Point?

We have fires worldwide, and any one of them could start World War III. RT reports that Georgescu has claimed that NATO is using Romania as “a door for war,” aiming to launch a major offensive into Russia. He has raised concerns over the military buildup at the Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base, the largest NATO facility near the Black Sea.

There are reports that Georgescu wants out of the EU and NATO, but Georgescu denies that. However, he said he wants out of Ukraine. Romania recently passed a law that Romanians can fight under a foreign command, presumably NATO.


