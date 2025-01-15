The Reservoir That Would Have Saved Pacific Palisades

Tucker interviewed investigative reporter and author Michael Shellenberger. They discussed the California fires.

The first warning came out from a local reporter on January 1. Broad warnings were announced on Jan. 2, and a public announcement was made.

Despite explicit knowledge that fires were coming, the mayor went to Ghana, and the governor did not prepare. It should have been immediate mobilization. There was zero doubt that the fires were coming. It’s all about prevention. After the fires come, it’s too late.

The Crime

Homeless people set half the fires in LA, and it’s allowed. [One also has to wonder about the armies of illegal aliens, military-age men, coming in from enemy countries. No one knows how the fire started.]

The water ran out. The Santa Ynez reservoir is empty. It is the second-largest reservoir serving LA. That is an absolute crime because it is right next to the Pacific Palisades and is very high up. Firefighters would have had plenty of water and pressure.

The reservoir might have been empty because it needed a repair but it never should have been empty during a fire season. It was empty for a year, and there was no backup system put in place.

Additionally, they aren’t picking the best-qualified people with a very heavy emphasis on DEI. Newsom is too busy hating Trump to care about the people.

Fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 25 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures and charred more than 60 square miles. The largest by far — the Palisades and Eaton wildfires — continue to burn out of control, officials said.

The National Weather Service L.A. office says winds “underperformed” Tuesday, but one more winds “enhancement” could sweep in on Wednesday. It kept a rare “Particularly Dangerous Situation” Red Flag Warning in effect for 3 a.m. local time until 3 p.m. “We are not out of the woods yet,” the office said about the latest winds worries.

Officials said some 88,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders. Curfews are in effect for the Palisades and Eaton fire zones from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire remain active in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire.

The Auto Fire has broken out in Ventura County, but firefighters say forward progress “has been stopped” with that blaze.

Strong winds in the Los Angeles area will bring an elevated fire threat through Wednesday, forecasters say.

Wednesday, 2:00 a.m. PST: Some 25 people have died, with nine confirmed deaths from the Palisades fire and 16 from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Tuesday night. An earlier toll for the Eaton Fire was at 17, but officials later clarified that set of remains was non-human.

Wednesday, 1:00 a.m. PST: The Auto Fire has burned 61 acres and is 47% under control, according to Cal Fire. Progress on the two biggest fires remains slow as the containment of the Palisades Fire—which has burned 23,713 acres—and the 14,117 acres Eaton Fire remains at 18% and 35%, as of the latest update on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, 12:00 a.m. PST: The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles Office said the dangerous gusts are expected to pickup overnight and peak early on Wednesday after weaker than expected winds were reported on Tuesday evening.

