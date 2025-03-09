Romania in Chaos as Right-Wing Candidate Barred from Running

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) banned Romanian politician Calin Georgescu from running in the upcoming election. The decision was made under pressure from the EU. Georgescu won the first round of the presidential election in November, but the Constitutional Court annulled it only two days before the runoff. The BEC said they did it “to ensure the correctness and legality of the electoral process.”

Supporters and police clashed in front of the BEC last night.

Georgescu said the electoral board’s decision has grave consequences for democracy in Romania and worldwide.

“A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple! Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!” Georgescu wrote on X.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, a right-wing politician, called the move a “Soviet-style Euro-coup” and a “very serious theft of democracy.”

Călin Georgescu’s candidacy rejected in Romania. A Soviet-style Euro-coup. First they annul – with the polls open – the elections he was winning, then they arrest him, then they even exclude him from the elections for fear that he will win. Rather than “rearm Europe”, here we must refound it to defend Democracy. The League is close to the many Romanian citizens who, in their homeland and in Italy, are robbed of their right to vote by a very serious theft of democracy.

The BEC ruling can be appealed to the Constitutional Court within 24 hours, while the top judiciary body will have 48 hours to produce a final decision.

They’re Trying to Put Him Away for 25 Years

Prosecutors say Georgescu is the subject of “criminal proceedings” linked to incitement. Georgescu is a fierce critic of NATO and the EU.

Mr. Georgescu has not been arrested but placed under “judicial control,” a status that bars him from leaving Romania and using social media. Police go to his home to check on him.

Those include “incitement to actions against the constitutional order,” the “communication of false information” and involvement in the establishment of an organization “with a fascist, racist or xenophobic character.”

Georgescu faces 25 years in prison.

Denouncing the prosecutors’ action, Mr. Georgescu said in a message to his supporters that he was “fighting this system that wants us in slavery.” In a reference to Romania’s past as a brutal police state under Nicolae Ceausescu before the 1989 collapse of communism, he added: “The communist Bolshevik system is continuing its heinous abuse.”

The EU was supposed to be a trade organization. However, Brussels now tells its members what to do on every issue. The EU believes Georgescu is a Putin puppet and is paranoid about Putin.

BREAKING NEWS The candidacy of Calin Georgescu for the presidential elections has been rejected by the Electoral Commission. The country is in chaos. Democracy has officially died in Romania and the European Union. Europe has fallen. pic.twitter.com/iCYtC2JFdn — Radio Europe (@RadioEuropes) March 9, 2025

ROMANIA’S ELECTION IS A WARNING‼️ Right-wing candidate Gerogescu was just BANNED from the presidential election. Europe’s tyrants feel inspired: President Steinmeier already announced in December that the AfD may face the same punishment! Are our DEMOCRACIES just a JOKE? pic.twitter.com/3Sd9k2wBE0 — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) March 9, 2025

JD VANCE: “You don’t have shared values if you’re jailing people…you don’t have shared values if you’re canceling elections because you don’t like the result, and that happened in Romania” pic.twitter.com/dUKoLMiKsR — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) February 26, 2025

