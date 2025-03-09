Radicals Who Damaged Trump’s Golf Course Threaten Him

Trump Turnberry, which is one of the most iconic golf courses in the world, has been hit by pro-Palestine vandals. And the group behind the vandalization has sent an official threat to President Trump.

The group Palestine Action admitted to the act. And they are threatening President Trump that none of his properties are safe. They have committed 170 attacks and the Brits don’t have a handle on it.

The violent radicals are threatening to attack all of President Trump’s properties, and their excuse is he is allegedly a war criminal. Anyone who doesn’t support Palestinians in Gaza is a war criminal.

This is in response to Donald Trump talking about taking over the Gaza Strip and threatening Hamas to turn over the hostages.

The group, which describes itself as a “direct-action network of groups and individuals operating to end complicity in occupation, apartheid, and genocide in Palestine,” is threatening to go after more of President Trump’s properties.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance,” the group said.

“Golf courses by their nature are vulnerable to direct action and those owned by the unhinged billionaire war criminal should be continuously targeted in the manner so inspiringly pioneered by Palestine Action.” — @scottishpsc https://t.co/xb0cNBlJnS — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

An anti-Trump Resist site posted what some also see as a direct threat to President Trump. After the vandalism against Donald Trump’s golf course, a Molly Ploofkins also posted a message.

