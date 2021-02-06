Romney has a bill for a monthly communist universal basic income

Never Trumper Mitt Romney will redistribute our wealth even more dramatically than Cory Booker, who wants to give every child born in America $1,000 each year until they’re 18. Romney is the more communistic Democrat.

Vox reports that Mitt introduced a bill that would give up to $15,000 a year handout to parents [to be paid for by the retired worker or China?]. Mislabeled The Family Security Act, the bill would offer up to $350 per month, per child, to help parents raise their children.

This will be paid for with government fairy dust.

Why doesn’t he just let us keep our own money? Oh, right, because he’s buying votes.

According to Vox, in 2019, Mitt Romney became the first Senate Republican to endorse a form of child allowance. All low- and middle-income parents would get a cash benefit to help raise their kids, regardless of whether or not they’re able to work. At the time, the plan was modest, amounting to only $1,500 a year for kids under 6 and $1,000 for kids 6-17.

The new plan is even worse.

Romney’s plan would replace the child tax credit, currently worth up to $2,000 per child and restricted to parents with an actual income (it doesn’t fully kick in until you reach an income of over $11,000), with a flat monthly allowance paid out to all parents:

Parents of kids ages 0 to 5 would get $350 per month, or $4,200 a year.

Parents of kids ages 6 to 17 would get $250 per month, or $3,000 a year.

A parent or parents with multiple kids could get a maximum of $1,250 per month or $15,000 a year; that translates to five kids between the ages of 6 and 17. Very large families would be somewhat penalized, but many families with three or four kids will get the full benefit, just like China.

All illegal aliens get it.

Dictator Biden has a similar plan that would increase deficit spending, but it wouldn’t be permanent like Romney’s.

Vox said the upside of Romney’s plan is that it would allow Congress to make the measure permanent under the budget reconciliation rule. In contrast, the Biden proposal that relies on deficit funding is a temporary one-year measure.

The Romney plan also has some advantages over the Biden plan as currently presented, even beyond being permanent. Checks are sent in a truly universal manner, which makes for easier monthly payments, Vox writes.

Mitt Romney is not a Republican. NONE of these Never Trumpers are Republicans. He’s buying votes as if he were a communist Democrat because he is.

BOOKER’S PLAN TO REDISTRIBUTE WEALTH

Senator Cory Booker wants to give a $1,000 savings account to every child born in America until age 18.

We are already at $30 trillion in debt, and the latest Dem bill adds $4 trillion to the deficit.

Under the bill, which is being led by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and communistic Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), anyone born after Dec. 31, 2021, have a government-run “American Opportunity Account” with $1,000 set up for them when they’re born.

“To truly ‘build back better’ our economy, we cannot ignore the extreme and persistent wealth inequality that deprives kids of economic opportunity right out of the gate,” Booker said in a statement Thursday. “Baby Bonds will start to level the playing field.”

They mean by ‘build back better’ is to crash capitalism, join the Great Reset, and make us communists.

