Watch viral video of woman who used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray

A woman’s TikTok went viral after she used Gorilla Glue on her hair since she ran out of hairspray. She hasn’t been able to move her hair despite washing it 15 times. It’s been like this for a month.

Tessica Brown, who is known as @im_d_ollady on TikTok, told her social media users about her hair problem, explaining she ran out of Göt2b Glued Hair Spray.

Tessica, who is believed to be from the U.S., has so far had 9.8 million views with 75,000 comments on her video.

People teased, offered advice, and sympathy. We gave her the contact for Gorilla Glue.

Watch:

She demonstrated her situation:

And she thanked people trying to help her:

