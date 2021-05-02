Romney not censured, just booed at Utah GOP Convention









Mitt Romney was booed heavily at the GOP Convention in Utah yesterday but it didn’t lead to censure. The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune, a left-wing publication reported.

Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”

Some wanted to show support for the former president, but others felt it would define the party around Trump, one person, instead of conservative principles.

“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

“This proposal is not about whether Romney is a good Republican,” echoed Utah County delegate Steve Densley. “This is about sending a message that this party cannot tolerate dissent.

“This is not the cancel culture party. This is the Republican Party,” he said, drawing widespread cheers from the audience.

Looks like he will continue to remain as Senator Carpetbagger for as long as he wants.

So the article isn’t a total wash, here’s the booing!

If you’re having a rough day, here’s this video of Mitt Romney being boo’ed off the stage at Utah’s GOP convention to brighten it up pic.twitter.com/I825OAZvHf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2021

