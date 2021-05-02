Acosta, fake news reporter at fake news CNN, calls Fox a “B****Sh*t factory”

Jim Acosta is trending because he called Fox News the ‘bullsh*t factory.’ That’s funny coming from him, a complete fraud, especially since he works at the propaganda outfit, CNN.

Jim Acosta is angry that Fox is daring to say America is not a racist country and we are not systemically racist. He is such an America hater.

About Tucker he said, “He’s Fox’s chief white power correspondent.”

He wants us to believe our eyes. Yeah, believe your eyes Acosta like when you lie your butts off daily. How about the fake Russia collusion story you promoted for two years?

  2. One of the biggest “star” frauds of the despicable, hopefully soon to be defunct, Main sewer Street fake Media….if he is looking for REAL bullsh*t he need look no further than a mirror…where he would see it BEFORE it hits the ground and spreads…

