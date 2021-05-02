Acosta, fake news reporter at fake news CNN, calls Fox a “B****Sh*t factory”









Jim Acosta is trending because he called Fox News the ‘bullsh*t factory.’ That’s funny coming from him, a complete fraud, especially since he works at the propaganda outfit, CNN.

Jim Acosta is angry that Fox is daring to say America is not a racist country and we are not systemically racist. He is such an America hater.

This is what Jim Acosta wanted. His own show where he could be the partisan hack he is and not have to disguise as a journalist. https://t.co/5Zvd7aQg4y — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 2, 2021

About Tucker he said, “He’s Fox’s chief white power correspondent.”

He wants us to believe our eyes. Yeah, believe your eyes Acosta like when you lie your butts off daily. How about the fake Russia collusion story you promoted for two years?

VIDEO OF THE DAY Jim Acosta: “Laura Ingraham, her only expertise in big lies is that she tells so many of them”pic.twitter.com/DywNy9eBYt — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) April 24, 2021

Related