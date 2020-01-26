Schiff accuses the President of threatening to kill him in a TWEET

Representative Adam Schiff, the House’s lead impeachment manager, seems to think President Trump is out to kill people, including him and the whistleblower. The MSM is joining with Schiff and claiming the same thing. This is after the President said Schiff hasn’t paid the price for what he’s done in a tweet.

The media and these off-the-wall Democrats never stop creating scandals and hysteria. It’s all part of their 2020 election campaign.

Schiff accused President Trump of trying to threaten him on Twitter and urged Republican senators to find the “moral courage to stand up” to a “wrathful and vindictive president.”

THE PUBLIC TWEET SCHIFF THINKS IS A DEATH THREAT

Mr. Trump, writing on Twitter Sunday morning, called Mr. Schiff “a CORRUPT POLITICIAN and probably a very sick man,” stating, “He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

How is this a death threat? It is a statement of fact. Schiff has done serious damage to this country and our Constitution.

It’s a TWEET! Everyone in the world can see it. It’s hardly a death threat.

The New York Times is supporting Schiff, along with Reuters, CNN, and the usual culprits in the hateful media, especially in the Twitter sewer.

“Look at the president’s tweets about me today saying that I should pay a price,” Mr. Schiff said on the NBC program “Meet the Press.”

“Do you take that as a threat?” asked Chuck Todd, the show’s host.

“I think it’s intended to be,” the congressman replied.

The truth is Schiff has not paid the price for his endless lies and the trouble he has caused in this country.

TAPPER MADE IT INTO A REAL THING

CNN hack Jake Tapper asked GOP Sen. Lankford if the President threatened to kill Adam Schiff.

He said, “And this morning, President Trump is weighing in on Twitter suggesting that the lead house Democrat could pay a price for impeachment. And he said that shifty Schiff is a corrupt politician and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our country. And so after that tweet, we are learning that the chairman is getting death threats. Is that a price?”

Of course, Lankford said, ‘no.’

This is insanity, and we don’t believe the chairman is getting death threats. He lies constantly. There is no reason to believe a thing he says.

Watch:

HE ALSO SUGGESTED THE PRESIDENT WANTED THE WHISTLEBLOWER KILLED

“They want to punish this whistleblower,” Schiff said dishonestly, “Now, they said well, why did Adam Schiff want to call the whistleblower, and then not want to call the whistleblower? And they wanted to try to imply some malevolent motive behind this.”

The whistleblower is actually a leaker who filed the complaint that started the entire Ukraine impeachment. Of course, he’s relevant and needs to come forward. This is especially the case since it looks like he colluded with Adam Schiff.

“We wanted to call the whistleblower when we didn’t know what the whistleblower really had to say and could add, and we hadn’t done our investigation yet, and we didn’t know about all of these other witnesses, Ambassador Taylor and Yovanovitch, Ambassador Volker and Gordon Sondland. We didn’t know about any of that.”

Now Schiff, who thinks we are all stupid, wants us to believe he doesn’t want the whistleblower as a witness since the President threatened to kill him.

“But we also didn’t have the whistleblower’s life threatened by the President of the United States by suggesting that the whistleblower is a traitor or a spy and that we used to have a way of dealing with traitors and spies,” Schiff said.

This is insane and Schiff is a psycho.

Watch: