Romney Votes with Democrats to Keep Masks on 2-Year-Olds

The Senate just passed a Resolution to end the CDC mask mandate in planes and airports. Mitt Romney was the only “Republican” to vote ‘NO’.

Mitt Romney also just voted with Democrats to keep masks on toddlers. He voted with Democrat senators on the Health, Labor, Education, and Pensions Committee to approve a rule that keeps the mask mandate for toddlers in a federal early learning program.

Under the rule, effective Nov. 30, 2021, all Head Start participants 2 years of age and older are subject to “universal masking” with the aim of mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Head Start staff and volunteers are also required to be vaccinated.

COVID has waned. What’s the point?

Republicans on the committee tried to get rid of the mandate.

The vote was 12-10 on Tuesday.

Romney was the only Republican to join Democrats. Why doesn’t he just become a Democrat?

Mitt Romney is human debris politically. Always has been, always will be. Some of us have been telling you this since 2007. https://t.co/gzc4fL8K6T — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 15, 2022

