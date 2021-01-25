Romney wants the unity a trial of DJT will bring – not satire

The ever-confused Mitt Romney said that the impeachment and a trial [with conviction, no doubt] will bring unity to the nation.

“Well, we’re certainly going to have a trial. I wish that weren’t necessary [sure, right], but the president’s conduct with regards to the call — the secretary of state in Georgia, as well as the incitation towards the insurrection that led to the attack on the Capitol, calls for a trial. And you know, if we are going to have unity in our country I think it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth and justice, so I think there will be a trial and I hope it goes as quickly as possible, but that’s up to the council on both sides.”

He means unity with the communist Democrats.

Watch:

As The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway said, “You would have to be really narcissistic to think that this argument would provoke anything other than laughter with anyone outside your bubble.”

He is all that, Mollie.

