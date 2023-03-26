Ron DeSantis Explains Why He’s Not Interested in Being Trump’s VP

By
M Dowling
-
1
12

Ron DeSantis was on Newsmax with Eric Bolling when the host asked if he would agree to become a running mate with Donald Trump as his vice president. He dismissed the notion, although many Republicans would like to see that ticket.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy… I think that you want to be able to do things,” he said. “That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action. We are able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Bolling then asked DeSantis if he would choose Trump to be his vice presidential nominee.

DeSantis called Bolling’s question “interesting speculation.”

Conservatives don’t want to see the two top contenders attack each other, but it’s happening.

Recently, Donald Trump was asked if he would choose Ron DeSantis, and he said he hadn’t considered it, although he was somewhat receptive to the idea last year. He said his endorsement pushed Ron DeSantis over the top in the gubernatorial race. That is true. When he said he’s a disciple of Paul Ryan, he’s probably referring to DeSantis’s support for salvaging Medicare with privatization, something then-Speaker Ryan promoted. It was a different time.

A new Monmouth poll shows Trump surging in the GOP primary polls to a 14 point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis since Democrats announced DJT’s potential arrest. it’s also since Donald Trump began attacking him.

According to pollster John McLaughlin, Donald Trump has risen in the polls since Afghanistan.

Rasmussen is showing the same thing.


1 Comment
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
50 seconds ago

DeSantis has blown his chance at being President short of Trump Dying; and then that’s even slim.

