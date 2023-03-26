Ron DeSantis Explains Why He’s Not Interested in Being Trump’s VP

Ron DeSantis was on Newsmax with Eric Bolling when the host asked if he would agree to become a running mate with Donald Trump as his vice president. He dismissed the notion, although many Republicans would like to see that ticket.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy… I think that you want to be able to do things,” he said. “That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action. We are able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Bolling then asked DeSantis if he would choose Trump to be his vice presidential nominee.

DeSantis called Bolling’s question “interesting speculation.”

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on the possibility of being Donald Trump’s running mate. @ericbolling pic.twitter.com/9KprtllPP8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 24, 2023

Conservatives don’t want to see the two top contenders attack each other, but it’s happening.

Recently, Donald Trump was asked if he would choose Ron DeSantis, and he said he hadn’t considered it, although he was somewhat receptive to the idea last year. He said his endorsement pushed Ron DeSantis over the top in the gubernatorial race. That is true. When he said he’s a disciple of Paul Ryan, he’s probably referring to DeSantis’s support for salvaging Medicare with privatization, something then-Speaker Ryan promoted. It was a different time.

Donald Trump on the possibility of picking Ron DeSantis as his running mate: pic.twitter.com/MGPTq7hWc9 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 25, 2023

A new Monmouth poll shows Trump surging in the GOP primary polls to a 14 point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis since Democrats announced DJT’s potential arrest. it’s also since Donald Trump began attacking him.

Monmouth Poll: 2024 GOP Primary* • Trump — 41% (+8 from Feb)

• DeSantis — 27% (-6)

• Haley — 3%

• Pence — 1%

• Paul — 1%

• Cruz — 1%

• T. Scott — 1% 2-Way:

• Trump — 47% (+7)

• DeSantis — 46% (-7) 521 RV | Mar 16-20| *list was not readhttps://t.co/4ZAO5Gr5Ua — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 21, 2023

According to pollster John McLaughlin, Donald Trump has risen in the polls since Afghanistan.

On Sunday’s “Wake Up America Weekend,” pollster John McLaughlin looks ahead to the 2024 presidential race and a potential clash between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. MORE: https://t.co/BSJXBikg0K@CarlHigbie @jmclghln pic.twitter.com/iSbVSkk2HQ — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 26, 2023

Rasmussen is showing the same thing.

Feb 2023: “If the choice for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was between Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, which would you support?” GOP Only –

DeSantis: 32%

Trump: 45% DeSantis Trails Trump by 13 Points Among GOP Voters – https://t.co/LvYuYuB9dU https://t.co/0byu1Hkofv — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 20, 2023

