University of Maryland Offers a Minor in Anti-Black Racism

The University of Maryland is furthering the divisive race politics taking over our culture with its racist action plan. They have infused the university with an anti-black racism action plan, including a grant to build on the state’s racial equity and social justice legacy. Equity and social justice are Marxist-based Critical Race Theory. Raising one group over another is racist. Critical Race Theory relies on making all whites into racists.
The university’s initiatives:
1) develop faculty-student cross departmental anti-Black racism focused research projects;
2) develop and execute anti-Black racism teach-in workshops for faculty, staff, students, and community members, and
3) present research findings to the wider campus and local community through an annual symposia and networking event.
They are offering a minor in anti-black racism. I guess they can become DEI watchdogs with that useless minor.
“The University of Maryland’s Anti-Black Racism minor is part of the university’s work to address one of society’s grand challenges through research, knowledge sharing, and discussion,” the university shared with Fox News Digital in a statement. “Courses and symposia are still under development.”
Stanford’s all in on the diversity issue as long as there are no white men.
ICYMI: Meet the newest additions to the Stanford Surgery Family! #match2023 https://t.co/Q5SDrrEQf7 pic.twitter.com/FT4OEThSP7
— Stanford Surgery (@StanfordSurgery) March 22, 2023
“Critical Race Theory relies on making all whites into racists.”
In their theory is s the converse true? All blacks are racists? I you don’t hate whites then you must not be black?
M. Dowling: They are offering a minor in anti-black racism. I guess they can become DEI watchdogs with that useless minor.
Is the theory of how to win at tiddlywink one of the required courses?
… and we can pay off their student loans.
Higher education had become non-education!