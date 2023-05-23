Ron DeSantis Will Launch on Twitter with Elon Musk

NBC News reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for president while talking with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. His slogan is reportedly, “Never Back Down.”

They will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. This is only the opening and he will begin speaking publicly.

David Sacks will moderate. He is a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter.

The campaign will release a launch video that evening, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day.

Last year, Musk said he would support the governor if he were to run for president.

The announcement will coincide with a retreat for high-end fundraisers pledged to support DeSantis in Miami.

I don’t know what Mr. DeSantis will stand for or fight for, so I don’t have anything to say. Except – I will say some conservatives are angry that he is running against Donald Trump, who helped him grab a victory for the governorship from the jaws of defeat.

Allegedly, Gov. DeSantis delayed his announcement because he wanted to fully form his campaign, and with lower expectations.

Related