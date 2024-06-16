Ron Johnson: We’ve Just Begun to Find Out What Happened on J6

On Sunday, Ron Johnson joined John Catsimatidis on The Cats Roundtable to discuss January 6. He described three potential scenarios and the corresponding involvement of Democrats in each one.

Johnson also implicates Gen. Mark Milley who changed the general heading the National Guard at the last minute. The replacement refused to send the Guard to the Capitol until late in the day.

As he says, we need an honest investigation. We’ve only just begun to find out what happened on January 6. It is not as it seemed.

Ron Johnson on J6:

